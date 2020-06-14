Five injured in Osun auto accident

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Five persons were reportedly injured in a ghastly motor accident involving two vehicles along Osogbo-Ilesa road in Osun state.

It was gathered that the accident, which occurred on Friday night, was due to attempt by a truck to overtake another one.

According to sources around Kajola, where the incident happened, the Mercedes Benz truck with registration number GNN 822XB attempted to wrongly overtake another truck which led to a collision between the two trucks.

Confirming the incident the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Osun, Agnes Ogungbemi said the overtaking truck could not see clearly due to the time of the accident.

She added that all the five persons in the two vehicles were injured and taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo for treatment.

According to her, there was no fatality involved in the accident, adding that the Corps was alerted by some of the residents in the area.

“The accident occurred between 8-9 pm on Friday, although it was serious there no fatality and all the five injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment.

