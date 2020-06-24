FG deploys firefighting trucks to Oyo to combat fire outbreaks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Federal Government on Wednesday, deployed two states of the art firefighting trucks to the Oyo State Government, in a bid to combat recurring fire outbreaks in the state.

The trucks which were received by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde are to complement the efforts of the state government in view of the recent spate of fire outbreaks in the state.

While presenting the firefighting trucks during a courtesy call which held earlier, the Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim lamented the spate of fire outbreaks in different parts of the states which had left property worth millions wasted.

He said the Federal Government through the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in the effort saw fire fighting as a responsibility of all, hence the need for a robust collaboration between the Federal and state government.

Liman-Ibrahim who was represented by the Assistant Controller General, FFS, Dr Callistus Agu also sort the collaboration of the state government in enhancing the efforts of the men of the Federal Fire Service domiciled in the state.

He said: “Following the recent spate of fire outbreaks in the Akesan market in Oyo town, Aleshinloye market in Ibadan, tanker fire disaster in Moniya-Ibadan, among others, the Federal Government through the Federal Fire Service is deploying two states of the art fire fighting trucks to Oyo State.”

“The deployment of these fire fighting assets to the state was approved by the Hon. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and it’s in line with the resolve of the present Government of Mr President to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens of Nigeria.”

“Therefore, the government believes that these assets being deployed would help curb the incessant fire outbreaks with the attendant wanton destruction of the social and economic values of the people.”

“The deployment of these huge assets to Oyo state is to complement the efforts of the State Fire Service in the Southwestern geopolitical zone in order to improve their fire fighting skills and enhance service delivery.”

He also seized the opportunity to table some request of the command before the government including “inclusion of Federal Fire Service in the State Security Council, sponsorship of state fire service personnel for local and foreign training in view of emerging trucks in firefighting and strengthening of state fire service through recruitment of capable hands, enhancing of welfare package of fire personnel.”

Responding on behalf of Governor Makinde, Mr. Olaniyan, said the deployment of the two fire fighting trucks was in the right direction, noting that it would complement the state government’s fire fighting and preventive efforts.

Olaniyan revealed that the deployment was made at the time state government was about procuring ‘five states of the art fire fighting trucks, adding that: “few fire fighting trucks were functional while some were in a state of disrepair and moribund when the present administration came on board, but the situation had improved.”

While charging the personnel of the Federal Fire Service in the state to maximize the equipment deployed in carrying out their statutory functions, the deputy governor also called on the residents of the state to make use of the opportunity by calling on the Federal and State Fire Services for necessary advice and timely actions on fire prevention/combat when the occasion demands.

