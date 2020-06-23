Vanguard Logo

Fayemi appoints new Special Adviser, Assistants, Board Members

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State  Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Monday appointed new set of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Chairmen of boards of parastatals and agencies of government.

The new appointments, according to a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode were with immediate effect.

Fayemi approved the appointments of  Hon. Femi Ige as Special Adviser, Strategy and External Affairs,  Bolaji Adeyeye, Senior Special Assistant on Urban Renewal, Wale Ojo-Lanre as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development, and Olori Gbemisola Bobade as  Senior Special Assistant, Governor’s Office (Community Mobilization) .

The new members of the reconstituted boards of the Ekiti State Water Corporation has  Prof. L.O. Ademilua as Chairman and  Alhaji Tiwon Bello as member.

While that of College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero includes Prof. Kehinde Oluwadiya as Chairman while mrs Mrs. Felicia Ibiloye , Mr Paul Abegunde, Mrs. Florence Adeoti are members.

The Board of Ekiti State Pension Commission is to be chaired by Mr. Banji Ojo while Mr. Ayana Adams, Hon. Ayan Adeleke, Mr. Kayode Idiowo are Member

The State Fiscal Responsibility board has Mr Alfred Ologuntoye as Chairman and Kemi Olaleye, Mr. Lanre Fasuan and Rt. Hon. Adeniran Alagbad as members.

The newly founded security trust fund is to be headed by  Dr. Biodun Arokodare – and  Mr. Kayode Omoboya, Mr. Akin Olorunloni, and Mr. Sola Ojo as Members.

The Petroleum Products and Regulations  Protection Agency is to be chaired by Hon. Peter Adekunle and

Hon. Akinniyi Sunday, Hon. Akindele Ogungbuyi, Hon. Arinka Talabi, Hon. Lekan Oyebanji are  Member.

The Agency for Adult Education is to be headed by Chief Atejioye as Chairman while  Alhaji Afolabi Fadairo, Mrs. Lolu Adejumo are members.

In the area of sports, Fayemi appointed Dr. Isaac Ayodele as  Chairman, Ekiti State Sports Council while Mr. Samuel Dada , Mr. Akinlabi Francis, Mrs. Osetoba Olusola, Mr. Ojo Oluwadare,  Mrs. Bimpe Adeleke  and Mrs. Kehinde Olanipekun are to serve as Members

The Governor also appointed Prof Segun Ajibola as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Lotteries Commission while Mr. Alabi Olusesan Charles and  Mrs. Olubukola Modupe Ajisafe are members.

The Urban renewal Agency is to be chaired by  Mr. Yomi Ayorinde and Engr. Gbenga Omole,  Hon. Tope Olanipekun and Erelu Dupe Ogundipe are board members.

