Edo Deputy Gov, Philip Shaibu resigns membership of APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City,

Following his boss’s footsteps, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his resignation letter addressed to the Ward Chairman, APC Ward 11, Etsako West Local Government Area, he said, “I write pursuant to Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever.

“Please note that this resignation takes immediate effect,” he added.

A statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Benjamin Atu quoted Shaibu as saying in the letter that “It is with great pain that I am leaving the All Progressive Congress (APC), I helped and laboured to build as a result of the reckless and absolute lawlessness of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole – the suspended National Chairman of APC.

ALSO READ: All the reactions as Obaseki formally resigns from APC

“His undemocratic and dictatorial tendencies exhibited at all times have become intolerable. “The APC has been hijacked for some Personal and selfish interests of an individual, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“The height of it all was his highhandedness and intolerant conduct at the APC screening exercise.

“I believe that the President of our great country will be very sad at this development but I am left with no other choice than to take my political destiny in my hands. Hence, my resignation from the party.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: