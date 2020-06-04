Doctors embark on indefinite strike in Delta over colleague’s kidnap

Kindly Share This Story:

…as abductors demand N5 million ransom

ASABA – THE National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, NAGGMDP, Delta State chapter, Thursday declared an indefinite strike in protest against the kidnap of one of its members, Dr Wisdom Iboyitete, who was abducted by gunmen last Sunday at Ojobo, Burutu Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing Journalists in Asaba, Chairman of the Association, Dr Olayinka Ebikagboro, said the State chapter decided to join the strike earlier declared by its Bomadi/Ughelli chapter of the Association to ask for the unconditional release of Dr Wisdom Iboyitete.

While urging the State Government to provide adequate security for her employees, especially within hospital premises, she said “the employment and deployment of security personnel in all hospitals should be a necessity by the Government.

“There should be erection of perimeter fence in hospitals presently unfenced. The State Government should provide electricity in all hospitals. It is common knowledge that most hoodlums operate more favourably in darkness.

“Finally, we urge host communities not to look at hospital staff as strangers and soft targets for kidnapping by hoodlums. We hereby continue the strike as early declared by the Association until Dr Wisdom Iboyitete is safely released.”

Lamenting that Dr Wisdom Iboyitete, a Principal Medical Officer, was abducted by unknown gunmen who pretended to be patients, she urged security agents to increase the tempo to secure the release of their member unharmed.

According to her, over five Medical Doctors have been kidnapped in the last four years and released “after spending tortuous days with their abductors.”

“No Doctor can give his best in an environment where his life is not only unsecured but perpetually threatened”, she insisted.

The Vanguard, however, gathered that the abductors have established contact with the kidnapped Doctor’s family, demanding N5 million ransom.

