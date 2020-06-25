C’ River North Bye-election: Group backs Agi for effective representation

Kindly Share This Story:

Says time for change is now

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of the Cross River North senatorial bye-election, a group under the auspices of Cross River North Grassroots Democratic Movement, CRS-NGDM, Thursday, expressed support for an aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Odey Agi (SAN), to give the people effective representation at the Senate.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman, CRS-NGDM, Mike Ijim, who said the group has deemed it necessary to ensure the backwardness in the Cross River North that is made up of five local government areas of great repute is part of the development democracy has brought to the country.

According to Ijim being a legal luminary, Agi has all it takes to rapidly change the face of the entire Cross River North based on his experience and capacity to influence colleagues at the National Assembly to give what the people yearn and expect in no distant time.

The statement reads in part: “Political gladiators have already started oiling their political machineries and perfecting their game plans ahead of the bye-election. The jostling is for the replacement of the senatorial seat hitherto occupied by the late Senator Rose Okoji Oko, who passed on earlier this year.

“We are backing Chief Joe Odey Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), from Yala LGA of Cross River State as our incoming senator. We are working on his victory and we have the people behind to ensure there is change.

“He is a renowned legal practitioner, businessman, politician, philanthropist, and an advocate of good governance who has carved a niche for himself over the years in the legal profession; deepening legal jurisprudence, adding value chain for sustainable growth and development at levels in the society.

“He has consistently contributed his quota to community growth and sustainable development through human capital initiatives, philanthropy, empowerment, and educational scholarships to mention a few.

“With a cool ambiance, gentle, focused, and charismatic with an enormous wealth of knowledge of governance and leadership, he is a grassroots politician with a rich and intimidating resume.

“The legal luminary further stated that he is honestly moved by the sincere desire to serve his people, which is why if voted, he will bring his enormous wealth of practical knowledge and national contacts to bear which will, in turn, yield better representation for the people.”

According to the statement speaking recently to a cross-section of stakeholders from Yala, Ogoja, Bekwarra, Obudu, and Obanliku Lo Government Areas of the senatorial district, on the forthcoming bye-election, he (Agi) said Cross River North senatorial district will witness a new era of better representation, away from what is presently obtainable, if voted in as a senator.

As he said, “With my vast background and experience in law, politics, governance, and leadership, my enormous experience garnered over the years has undoubtedly placed me in a better position to secure the deliverables to reposition, reconnect and redirect Cross River North to national limelight if elected.”

It will be recalled that Chief Agi was a governorship aspirant in the 2015 general election in the State.

vanguard

