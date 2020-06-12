Anambra closes Awka market for violating COVID-19 protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

…I’m doing well, would be back soon — Ikpeazu

…Methodist Bishop advocates compulsory test for the aged

….Contact tracing of Covid-19 active cases in Imo in full gear, says Iwu

By Vincent Ujumadu & Ugochukwu Alaribe

ANAMBRA State government has shut the Eke Awka Market in the state capital following alleged widespread violations of protocols in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba, who said the market would be shut for two weeks with effect from Monday, June 15, 2020, observed that violations were carried out by traders and buyers, as well as suppliers in the market.

Vanguard gathered that the state government was worried that most of the COVID-19 cases in the state were traced to the market, despite the warnings and threats for the people to observe the requirements outlined for effective fight against the pandemic.

Although all the major 64 markets in the state were earlier shut during the nationwide lockdown, Governor Willie Obiano, while announcing the reopening, gave them conditions, among which were full observation of the Covid -19 protocols, including wearing of face masks, placing buckets of water and soap on their shops for washing of hands, providing sanitizers and maintaining social distancing.

However, a visit to the market showed that most of the people ignored the directive, with some even saying that they did not believe in coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO:

According to the Information Commissioner, the major condition for the reopening of markets on Monday, May 4, 2020, after five weeks of closure was that all stakeholders in the markets, like buyers and sellers, must always wear face coverings, provide water, soaps and hand sanitizers in every line, regretting that this was not the case in Eke Awka.

He said: “It is regrettable that these precautionary measures meant to protect the lives of millions of our people have flagrantly been violated habitually, especially in Awka Market. The result is the recent spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and even fatalities in our dear state.

“Awka South local government area, where Eke Awka is located, has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of all LGAs in the state.”

I’m doing well, will be back soon — Ikpeazu

In Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged the people of the state to remain calm as he is stable and doing well while undergoing medical attention after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ikpeazu, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, assured that he was stable and in high spirit and would soon be well to resume his job.

According to Mr. Appolos; “At exactly 5:18pm, Wednesday, 10th June, 2020, Gov. Ikpeazu said to me:“I’m very fine. very soon I will be back. I’m doing fine.”

The state has remained calm against the earlier tension as reports filtered in that Ikpeazu is being attended to by experienced medical doctors who are gradually nursing him back to good health.

Vanguard observed that many groups and residents of the state have been praying for the governor, wishing him quick recovery. Such getwell messages have filled the airwaves of the state run Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State and private radio stations in Aba and Umuahia. There is no doubt that Abia people are united in their prayers wishing the best for the ailing governor.

Methodist Bishop advocates compulsory test for the aged

As the number of Covid 19 Infection soars, Bishop of the Methodist Church, Dr. Sunday Onuoha has advocated compulsory test nationwide for people between the age of 50 and above.

The cleric, who made the call on the sidelines of increasing cases of COVID-19 recorded in the country, said the move would help people infected by the virus to be identified on time while isolation and immediate treatment of the patients can commence.

The bishop who is the co-chair, Inter-faith Dialogue Forum for Peace, advised the federal and state governments to make efforts to check the spread of the virus, stressing that it has reached alarming rate as people now live in fear of discerning those with the virus.

Contact tracing of active cases in Imo in full gear — Iwu

The Prof. Maurice Iwu led Task Force Committee on Covid–19 in Imo State has said that contact tracing of active cases in the state is in full gear. Prof. Iwu spoke on Wednesday in Owerri on the 86 coronavirus cases recorded in Imo.

Briefing newsmen at the Task Force Office, Iwu informed that only 12 cases are active out of the 86 and that they are being treated at two different centres in Owerri: six at FMC Isolation Centre and another six at Well-being Centre along Orlu Road, also in Owerri. The gender spread, he said, is three females and nine males.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: