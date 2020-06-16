Akume commends youths for invention of local hand sanitizing equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

As other MDAs set to receive equipment

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator Dr. George Akume, Monday, commended youths for the invention of local hand sanitizer equipment to contain the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Dr. Akume made the commendation during the donation of the hand sanitizing equipment to the Ministry by the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, IICFIP.

Being represented by the Permanent Secretary Engr. Festus Daudu applauded the invention, which is an initiative by the institute, said the contribution will go a long way to fight against the spread of viruses.

Acknowledging the effort of the institute, the Minister called on public-spirited individuals to support the government in tackling the pandemic as the government is “incapable of dealing with the scourge of the pandemic alone”.

The IICFIP is a global premier forensic institution present in over 174 countries, which trains professionals at both local and international levels in forensic investigations.

He said: “We need to fight this monster Coronavirus together for us to overcome this challenge for Nigeria to be great again.”

Meanwhile, according to the African Patron, IICFIP, Dr. Malami Ma’aji, the donation was done to the Ministry as part of the institute’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CRS, to support the government’s effort in the war against COVID-19.

Ma’aji who was represented by the Commander- General, IICFIP, Sanni Aliu, along with other management staff at the event disclosed that more of the sanitizing equipment will be distributed to other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in no distant time.

He added that the institute is in the vanguard of promoting local technological development and engaging the youths positively in the spirit of local content initiative, which led to research, development, and production of anti- COVID-19 washing and sanitizing equipment.

