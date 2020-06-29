Ajax boss labels Chelsea new boy a ’trainers nightmare’

Kindly Share This Story:

Ajax boss Eric Ten Hag has warned Chelsea that their new signing Hakim Ziyech can be a “trainer’s nightmare”.

Having failed to make any new signings during the January transfer window, Blues boss Frank Lampard acted quickly to seal his first summer deal with Ziyech officially confirmed in mid-February.

Ziyech will join in a £33m transfer from Ajax this summer with Timo Werner also joining Chelsea – who beat Leicester City 1-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday – as Lampard looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier hLeague title.

However, Ten Hag has admitted that you have to handle the Morocco international in a certain way as he can be a “nightmare” in training.

“Sometimes he is a trainer’s nightmare, but you have to give him space,” said Ten Hag. “Hakim is ‘what you see is what you get’. You see what his emotions are doing to him today.

“It is an emotional day for Hakim, but I hope he looks back on it in a good way. He comes in as a big man at Chelsea, a top club in Europe. That is the example for the younger players here.

“First become the best here, win titles and then take the step. He is a character, headstrong. But that also makes him brilliant. He sees things that others don’t see.”

