By Prince Osuagwu

Mobile phone brand, OPPO, has said its new smartphone, Reno3, fits Nigerians’ decent and stylish way of living.

The device was unveiled recently through an online launch on the company’s Nigeria Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

The virtual unveiling, according to OPPO, was in accordance with the recent health guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

OPPO used the opportunity of the event, which was hosted by brand influencers Toke Makinwa, Fisayo Fosudo, top creative photographer Amazing Klef, and other entertainers, to highlight the stylish nature of the phone.

The device is powered by the all-new ColorOS 7 and is based on Android 10 and an ultra-clear 44MP selfie camera with 108MP ultra-clear image capacity. It delivers high-definition clear and naturally beautiful shots, without missing any details.

The device’s pro packs are OPPO’s latest technology advancement to the first design of 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Super AMOLED Display on the Reno3 Pro.

Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, said: “Since our first launch in the Nigerian Market in 2019, OPPO has stayed true to its core belief – a global brand with local insight. The Reno3 Series launch is a clear testimony to this belief.

“We have always been proud to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. We believe this new launch would truly provide our users with a wholesome device for their everyday use.”

Akintola said with the Reno3 Series, OPPO is set to create a new mobile photography trend and redefine the smartphone photography experience.

Lighting context

The mobile phone maker said Reno3 Series would challenge all lighting conditions of daily life and deliver photos and videos of outstanding quality.

In the back, it is packed with 64MP Zoom Quad cam which includes 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 13MP Telephoto Lens, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens and 2MP Mono Lens.

Reno3 Pro can meet the needs for ultra-wide angle, normal, and telephoto photography, even up to 20x Digital zoom. Pairing with Ultra Clear 108MP Image, daily photography is greatly improved without missing any details.

In the front, 44MP Ultra-clear Main Camera delivers high-definition selfies with authentic details of people’s facial texture and ornaments. On top of that, to make everyone appear natural and beautiful when taking selfies, OPPO puts a groundbreaking endeavour of its first Dual Lens Bokeh on the front cameras on Reno3 Pro, enabling better image matting and background gradient for selfies taken alone and in a group, especially when people pose differently.

For the first time, OPPO has added Ultra Night Mode algorithm in the front cameras. As taking a selfie at night is a popular scenario for young explorers, Ultra Night Selfie Mode guarantees them to capture the facial clarity and brightness in dim light.

Moreover, the Ultra Dark Mode on the rear camera makes photo taking in the dark so much easier.

When ambient lighting is lower than 1 lux, Ultra Dark Mode will automatically turn on to help you capture the scenes that human eyes could not see.

Using NPU, the Ultra Dark Mode realises AI algorithm acceleration, challenging scenarios such as pubs and streets at night, which will be perfectly captured.

OPPO has consistently tried to bring lab techniques such as Lossless Zoom to everyday use cases.

On Reno3 Series, OPPO brought this cutting-edge technology closer to more users with 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom, especially optimised user scenarios when taking portraits or capturing words from a lecture in a distance.

The videography on Reno3 Series is superb. The Ultra Steady Video has evolved into Ultra Steady Video 2.0, with two modes for extreme and life scenarios respectively.

Attitude assessment and compensation are carried out more accurately by Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The anti-shake effect, smoothness, and image quality are greatly improved.

Ultra Steady Video 2.0 enhances stability for videos taken, minimising the impact on clearness while retaining slight motions to maintain an authentic visual expression.

Together with Video Bokeh, Video Zoom, and AI Beauty Mode, Reno3 Series stimulates the imagination of users by rendering movie-like videos easily.

Soloop, the Smart Video Editor, comes in handy for beginners who can confidently get it started to record life stories via videos.

