For years, Apple’s iPhones have dominated smartphone videography, often setting the benchmark for cinematic video quality, colour accuracy, and consistency.

However, in 2026, the gap has narrowed significantly. A new wave of flagship Android phones is now challenging, and in some areas surpassing, the iPhone 17 in cinematic video capture, offering richer dynamic range, advanced LOG profiles, larger sensors, and more professional-grade manual controls.

Below are eight smartphones widely regarded by reviewers and creators as delivering cinematic video output that rivals or even exceeds the iPhone 17.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out as one of the most complete cinematic video phones on the market. Its 200MP main sensor, advanced AI processing, and 8K recording capabilities give creators extreme flexibility in post-production. The multi-lens setup also ensures smooth transitions between focal lengths, making it ideal for documentary-style filming and travel content.

2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Built for photography purists and filmmakers, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra uses a 1-inch main sensor that captures exceptional light and natural depth. Its Leica colour tuning and 10-bit LOG video support deliver a highly cinematic look, especially in controlled lighting environments where grading flexibility matters.

3. Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo continues to push boundaries in mobile videography. The X300 Ultra is praised for its gimbal-like stabilisation system and strong low-light video performance. It excels in handheld cinematic shooting, making it a favourite among vloggers and mobile filmmakers.

4. Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro focuses heavily on cinematic colour science. With Dolby Vision recording and Hasselblad-tuned colour profiles, it produces film-like tones straight out of the camera. It is particularly strong for creators who want minimal post-processing work.

5. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google’s computational video processing gives the Pixel 10 Pro XL a unique edge. While it may not match others in raw hardware, its AI-driven stabilisation and colour accuracy make it highly reliable for casual cinematic shooting and social content creation.

6. Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)

Surprisingly, Motorola’s foldable flagship brings strong cinematic capabilities, including Sony-powered LOFIC sensors and 8K video recording. Its flexibility and creative shooting modes make it a strong option for experimental filmmakers.

7. Honor Magic8 Pro

The Honor Magic8 Pro offers IMAX-enhanced video modes and strong HDR performance. Its cinematic appeal lies in contrast-rich footage and smooth motion rendering, especially in fast-moving scenes.

8. OnePlus 15 Pro

OnePlus has significantly improved its video pipeline, with LOG recording, improved stabilisation, and consistent colour science. It is now a serious contender for creators who want a balanced, flagship video experience without Apple’s eco.

Vanguard News