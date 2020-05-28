We’re still COVID-19 free, Kogi govt insists

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kogi State Government, Thursday has denied the two index cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), insisting the state is still COVID-19 free.

Recall the NCDC on its website alleged that, two index cases were recorded in Kogi as at Wednesday, May 27 2020, making the total cases in the country at 8733.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, described the claim as a fallacy.

The statement reads in part;

“Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed the full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have returned negative.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious Covid-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any Covid-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us. Any attempt to force us to announce a case of Covid-19 will be vehemently rejected.

“We continue to enjoin our people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic into the State and give no listening ears to rumour peddlers and mischief-makers.

“We are more than prepared to secure the life of our people and have no interest in playing politics with their health concerns.”

