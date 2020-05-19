Two positive patients refuse isolation, allege COVID-19 is scam

Bauchi State government has lamented the refusal of two coronavirus positive cases to isolate themselves.

Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, yesterday, said two COVID-19 positive people have declined to be isolated in the state.

Mohammed, who is also the Chairman, Contact Tracing Committee on COVID-19 in the state, said they refused to be isolated because they denied that COVID-19 is real.

He revealed that security agencies in the state have been informed about the situation and they would soon be evacuated to an isolation centre.

Mohammed also revealed that two people taking care of one of the 2 COVID-19 positive people at home came forward for testing and one of them was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

“Some people are still having denial in their minds. We have two people who tested positive and have not reached out facilities. What’s more worrying is that, by their denial, they are infecting family members and other unsuspecting people.

“They refused to go (to isolation centre) because they are still denying the fact that coronavirus is real. As they stay at home now, already two of the people taking care of one of them came for testing and one of them tested positive for COVID-19,” Mohammed said.

The medical doctor further advised residents of the state to keep abiding by all protocols as set by the government and health experts in order to contain the spread of the virus.