Toyin Abraham: Unknown side of the queen of screen

…’I’m no longer who I used to be’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has one thing going for her, and it’s her natural look. While many of her colleagues think that the key to beauty lies in the bottom of their makeup bag, the actress has a different perception.

After 17 years in the movie industry, Toyin has acquired a reputation for being herself and someone that’s not necessarily flamboyant.

The mother of one confessed that she has a penchant for looking and smelling good.

Speaking on Instagram Live session recently, Toyin who won the Best Actress award at this year’s AMVCA for her role in the movie, “Elevator Baby’ said also that she’s in competition with herself.

“I don’t want to be better than anybody. Rather, I want to be better than I was yesterday. I want to be better than who I was before now. I am in competition with myself,” the actress asserted.

Commenting on her fashion routine, the Ibadan-born actress stated clearly that she’s not that kind of a woman that likes to wear makeup or ear-rings.

According to her, following her moderate lifestyle, she had to closed down her lipstick business.

‘ My husband likes fashion, but I am not that kind of woman that likes to wear make up and dress flamboyantly . That’s why I had to close down my lipstick business. I just want to look good and smell nice. I don’t like wearing makeup and I don’t wear ear rings. Whatever my stylist gives me is what I will wear. I am not crazy about fashion. Everybody knows that I am not a fashion person,’ the actress enthused.

Though Toyin confessed that she’s not crazy about fashion, those who graced this year’s AMVCA were stunned with her voluminous ball dress designed by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani which was regarded as one of the outstanding outfits at the event.

The actress’s husband, Kolawole was seen holding the lengthy train all through her movement on the red carpet and even when she was called on stage to receive her award. Yet the light-complexioned actress believed that her dressing was moderate.

Speaking on the AMVCA award, Toyin revealed that she was seven months and two weeks pregnant for her baby boy when the movie that won her the Best Actress award was shot in Lagos.

While noting that she wasn’t expecting the award, the actress who’s known for her movie, ‘Alakada’, said in the next five years she would still be answering the Best Actress in Africa.

‘I have told my fans that they should be calling me the Best Actress in Africa, ” the actress said.

Toyin was engrossed with the award, even though it wasn’t the first she has ever won. For her, “The award of AMVCA Best Actress in Africa is a sum total of your deposits into my career.”

A product of grace, the actress once admitted that she’s not one who is without flaws, as her imperfection has not stopped her from getting support from people who have helped her career till date. Her unassuming nature has continued to pave the way for her. Only recently, the actress remarried and also, welcomed her baby boy.

Her marriage to an Abeokuta-based actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi which was coming almost four years after her marriage to her former hubby, Adeniyi Johnson, crashed was what Toyin needed to change her outlook on life.

Confessing what marriage has done to her, on her twitter handle, the actress said it has changed her perspective on life. “ Marriage for me is a new experience and it has really changed me. I am grown, I’m a woman indeed. My marriage to a very mature man has changed my life. I’m no longer the Toyin people used to know,” she tweeted.

On relationship, Toyin believes that there’s no perfect man, neither is there a perfect woman. “A man can be perfect for you and he’s not perfect for me. What I usually tell people is to pray whenever you are going into any relationship. This is because it’s not about the looks, rather its about who God has assigned to you. What women want is love, care and attention. Once they get them, you can go for any man,” she advised.

Since she debuted in the industry in 2003, Toyin has not looked back in her bid to rule the screen. She’s one actress who is good at what she is doing.

The actress made headlines in 2018, when her second cinema movie ‘Ghost and The Tout’ a collaboration between her outfit and Samuel Olatunji’s Big Sam Media reportedly shattered existing box office records.

The movie according to reports hit the cinemas on May 11, and set a new opening weekend record for 2018 by grossing 13 million in three days. As at May 30 of 2018, the distributors hinted that the movie had made over N30 million in its one week of release, a feat the distributor described as ‘incredible’ considering that the movie faced stiff competition from Hollywood titles like Avengers and DeadPool.

Following her acting exploits over the years, Toyin has earned the unofficial status of ‘box office queen’ having delivered two back-to-back box office successes. While her humility and charisma have continued to open new doors for her, Toyin is definitely the darling of the Nigerian screen.

