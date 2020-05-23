The gospel according to rapper, Koko Pee

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Music sensation, Koko Pee , who’s popularly known as D’lyrical Engr is definitely banking on his latest EP not just to reclaim his spot in the Nigerian music scene, but also, to add his voice against the prevailing inequality in the society.

The EP titled, “Spoil the Gen”, is dropping two years after the lyrical Engr released his viral songs, “Calculate” featuring comedian Ushbebe and “No Underate”, which he teamed up with the Afro-beat singer, Terry Apala.

“Spoil the Gen”, according to Koko Pee, was inspired by his personal experiences, where he once went broke and had nobody to come to his rescue. The five-track EP also addresses the current realities in the country, visa viz social inequality and applaud being together.

“The song speaks volumes of the realities in the country. This is because we have more people who are suffering today than those who are enjoying. So, I want a lot of poor people to mingle with the rich who are not their enemies. But definitely, they are ones who can help them,” the “Burst ma Brain” crooner noted.

On the meaning of the popular line in the song, “Two poor men no fit help each Other”, Koko Pee who hails from Isoko North, Delta State, stressed the need to the bridge the gap between the poor and the rich in the society.

“We need light to chase away darkness. We also need ideas to change situations, we need to eat to be able to function properly. These are things that a poor man cannot do for himself! He believes that good life is not for him,and that’s why he holds grudges against anyone that’s doing well in life just as he finds comfort in the midst of people of his class. ”

“In this times of COVID-19, it’s hard for two poor people to really help each other. A man without food cannot give what he does not have! Two poor people can hardly support each other because they don’t have the means to do so. This is why for society to be balanced, the poor needs to value and appreciate the rich in order to change their status,” the rapper explained.

Okoko Pee said the new EP is bound to give music lovers a break from the regular urban sounds.

Born Okokowa Ogaga in Dublin, Koko Pee broke into the mainstream Nigerian music scene y in 2013, with his “Party Till The End” track, which enjoyed popularity among music lovers. He graduated from the prestigious Igbinedion University, Okada, before venturing into music

