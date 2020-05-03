Taraba discharges 124 persons from quarantine

Kindly Share This Story:

The Taraba Technical Committee on COVID-19 on Sunday discharged 124 persons quarantined at the state NYSC orientation camp in Barikin Sibre, Jalingo.

Dr Innocent Vakkai, Chairman of the Committee and Commissioner for Health, while handing the 124 persons to their various local government Council Chairmen, said they tested negative twice.

According to him, 130 people are intercepted at the Taraba boundary and quarantine because they were coming from high-risk areas.

“Out of the 130 people, six tested positive while the remaining tested negative twice after 14 days in quarantine.

“Though we have eight cases- two of the cases are not from among the 130 people quarantined in this centre.

“We have called the Chairmen of various local government Councils to handover their people to them and we have profiled them for easy tracing in case of any issue arising hereafter,” he said.

Caretaker Chairman of Jalingo local government and the State ALGON Chairman, Alhaji Abdulnaseer Boboji, said local government Councils in the State have keyed into the state government efforts to contain the virus.

Boboji said no local government council could afford to provide face masks and other personal protective equipment to all residents.

The Chairman called on non-governmental organisations, well-meaning individuals in the society to assist the underprivileged in their communities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

