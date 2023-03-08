Taraba LP PCC spokesman endorses PDP guber candidate

By Femi Bolaji

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Labour Party, LP, presidential campaign council in Taraba state, Kefas Sule, has collapsed his structure into the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to support the governorship candidate of the PDP, Agbu Kefas.

Sule who in 2019 contested to be governor of the state and served as Chairman of the governorship candidate forum, also led other members of the group to pledge their loyalty to the PDP and its governorship candidate.

Addressing the press Wednesday, in Jalingo, the state capital, Sule informed that his stint in the Obidient movement was only for the presidential election.

According to him, “For those who are familiar with the election circle of 2019, you may recall that we had an umbrella organisation known as the 2019 Taraba State Governorship Candidates Forum of which I was the Chairman.

“We have kept the light of the forum alive because of our abiding interest in the progress and development of our State.

“Today, in addition to the Chairmanship of the Forum, I also address you as one of the pillars of the Labour Party in Taraba State, having been an unapologetic member and leader in the OBEDIENT MOVEMENT.

“You may also wish to note that served as the Director of Media and Publicity of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in the current campaign circle.

“The Presidential election has been conducted and what is before us now is the State elections coming up on Saturday.

“Myself and some of the former governorship candidates (not all of us are here because many travelled out of town, while others are still on the way coming) are here to speak on who we think deserves to be the next governor of the State.

“That Taraba State is abundantly blessed with everything that is required to guarantee good quality life for the citizens is not in doubt.

“The problem has always been with the quality of leadership. If we get the leadership question right, every other factor will fall into place and our State will become a reference point in Nigeria.

“So, as we prepare to elect a new governor and legislators in a matter of days to come, we need not just any politician, but those with the best interest of the State at heart, in addition to the necessary experience.

“We need as the governor, somebody that can steer the ship of state from the usual failed expectations and disappointments that have been our bane.

“It is on this note that we are here to announce that after careful scrutiny of all the governorship candidates of the 2023 election, we have found that the most suitable man for the job is Lt. Col. Dantala Agbu Kefas (Rtd).

“We found that his military background along with his experience as a JTF commander in the South South, will come in handy in tackling the numerous security challenges we have been facing as a State.

“With adequate security, we believe production will be boosted in agriculture, mining, tourism and other areas where our state have huge potentials.”

He further urged residents of Taraba state to give him the opportunity by massively voting for him this Saturday.

He also informed that he and his group would mobilise thousands of their supporters across the 16 local government areas of the state to vote for the PDP.