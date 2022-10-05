.

Gunmen have reportedly killed at least 12 persons in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Sunday.

Residents said the incident occurred at Mubizen, a Fulani community in the Pangri District.

A Fulani leader, Ardo Bello, told BBC Hausa Service, that the assailants went to the community wearing uniforms and posing as members of a local vigilante group before unleashing mayhem.

“The attackers said they came to the community to arrest suspects, in the process, they opened fire on the people unrestrained, killing 12 people on the spot,” Mr Bello said.

Bello said 50 people, most of them women and children, are yet to be accounted for after the attack, adding that the attackers also rustled 130 cows from the community.

The police spokesperson in the state, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to reporters, saying four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The community is said to be 30 kilometres from Bali town, the council headquarters of Bali’s local government

