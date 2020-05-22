SAN tasks young lawyers on self-development

Kindly Share This Story:

A Lagos-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Babatunde Ajibade, on Friday advised young legal practitioners to engage in self-development which would enhance their practice as lawyers in an ever-changing society.

Ajibade gave the advice while speaking at a Zoom Webinar Seminar organised by the Young Lawyers Forum (YLF) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

It is themed: “The Survival of Young Lawyers in a Highly Competitive Legal Market Amidst Crave for Self- Development.’’

He said that if young lawyers took out time to develop themselves in legal practice, they would stand out and be distinct in the current highly competitive legal market.

Ajibade noted that even as young lawyers of the Bar, there was much more they could do to enhance their practice, especially by being open to learning new skills of practice from senior colleagues.

“Being disposed to learning and having an enduring desire for self-development, is a major factor and drive to a successful life as a legal practitioner.

“As young lawyers, it is important to have set goals and more importantly, to work toward a realisation of these goals,” he said.

He said that this formed the basis for a successful career as a legal practitioner in Nigeria.

Ajibade urged participants at the webinar to take their personal development seriously and remain passionate about law practice.

He added that it would pave the way for them to be marketable to prospective employers.

The legal practitioner advised all participants to take courses online to broaden their horizon.

Ajibade also suggested that the young lawyers should get professional certification from reputable institutes to proceed for post graduate studies and mastering specific areas of law where they could develop expertise.

