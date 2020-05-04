OBJ-Atiku’s tenure incomparable with Buhari’s, PDP replies APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to list its achievements since assumption of office five years ago, saying the ruling government was incomparable to the two terms served by President Olusegun Obasanjo/Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The party in its reaction to the condemnation of the suggestions by Atiku by the All Progressives Congress, APC, accusing the former Vice President of not doing enough while in government, listed its achievements across the various sectors of the economy and challenged the APC to do same.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said: “Our attention has been drawn to a knee-jerk reaction by the APC, to the well-received suggestions by former Vice President and PDP’s candidate in the 2019 Presidential election, Alhaji Abubakar, on how to revamp our ailing economy.

“While the PDP had chosen not to allow the APC to distract us from our focus, particularly in finding solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot keep quiet and allow those who had reversed all our national gains in a space of five years, to continue to engage in distortions, outright lies and appropriation of projects executed by the PDP to continually spit on the memories of Nigerians.

“It is sad that a patriotic and non-partisan rescue effort by Atiku Abubakar was met with insults, animus and aspersions by an administration under which Nigeria is collapsing economically, just because it lacks the required competence and brilliance for modern governance.

READ ALSO:

“This is a government under which our nation has become the poverty capital of the world; our foreign debts have quintupled from $7 billion in 2015 to $30 billion today; our once highly rated banking sector is now shedding its workforce; our service sector has collapsed, with the health sector now begging Elon Musk for medical supplies on Twitter.

“This is an administration under which our currency is listed as the fourth worst performing currency on earth, and has been devalued 112% from its 2015 value; a government that is now footing its basic bills via foreign borrowings with corruption festering so much that our agencies had literally become Automated Teller Machine ,ATM, for its officials and cabals.

“It indeed speaks volumes that the same day that the Times of London carried a headline ‘Nigeria’s President Buhari Appoints Dead Man to Run Government Agency’, was the day the APC had the gall to accuse former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of being a part of an administration that achieved little. It is sad that the APC would take this route.

“The PDP gladly accepts the challenge by the APC to list a few of the many achievements of the Obasanjo-Atiku administration. In doing this, we also counter challenge the APC to name three projects initiated, started, and completed by the Buhari administration in its almost five years of governance.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: