Meet Cleo Thelma Orji: Singer, Rapper, Sound Engineer

Peaceville Entertainment artiste, Cleo Thelma Orji, better known by her stage name, Headgurl is a Nigerian singer, rapper, songwriter and sound engineer born and raised in Lagos to a family of six, where she made her music debut as a member of a female rap group called Dem Gurls at the age of fourteen.

She gained experience as a broadcaster in one of Nigeria’s most popular radio stations, Cool FM, where she hosted popular teen show ‘The Let It Out Show” alongside Wonder Kid Lil’ H for about a year.

The talented singer attended Master Guide Primary School, Jose Maria Secondary School where she had her junior secondary education before proceeding to Nistech Secondary School before moving on to Yaba College of Technology, where she had her first year but eventually moved to ISM Adonai in the Republic of Benin (Cotonou) where she obtained her BSc.

She was later among the first Nigerian celebrities to own a TV reality series that chronicled the making of the first female rap group in Nigeria. Her show ‘Going Places’ was a major hit on Sound City TV and ONTV which introduced her to a larger audience of music lovers.

Headgurl came into the limelight with her hit single ‘I Gat You’, featuring Korede Bello. She also has several hits like, ‘Don’t Call My Phone’, ‘Chelenche’, ‘Yoga’ featuring Falz, ‘Isioma’ featuring Egar Boi, ‘Ogwu Ego’, ‘Soldier’, among other hit songs.

Her wonderful song writing skills have been used by popular music acts includiing, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Di’ja, Micheal Okigbo, etc and also several movie productions like ‘Potato Potatho’, ‘Catch-er’, ‘Gbomo Gbomo Express’, etc.

In 2018, Headgurl released her EP titled Thelmaniacs, which was dedicated to her fans. In 2019 she featured on Dija’s hit single, ‘I Miss You’.

In 2020, she released another hit single titled ‘Set Awon’, featuring Davido and Don Coleone.

