Man kills kinsman with matchete in Abia community

Kindly Share This Story:

Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A middle-aged man simply identified given as Ugochukwu Egwuatu has been reportedly killed by his kinsman, in Ohuhu Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Council area of Abia State. This is even as another was electrocuted in Aba few days to his traditional wedding.

Egwuatu was said to have allegedly had some minor squabbles with his kinsman, Chimankpa Nwogu, popularly known in the area as ‘Tallest’ who reportedly nursed animosity against the deceased for sometime.

It was gathered that Chimankpa, who is now at large allegedly confronted the late Egwuatu at a venue of a traditional marriage where he (deceased) was invited in Ohuhu Nsulu community.

A source disclosed that at the venue of the traditional marriage, the duo engaged in a verbal exchange which triggered off by

their earlier minor misunderstanding.

The suspect was said to have during the verbal exchange, inflicted machete wounds on Egwuatu and he bled to death before any help could come his way.

Addressing journalists, the younger brother of late Egwuatu, Emmanuel Egwuatu said the family lodged complaints at the Nigeria Police Division in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, expressing displeasure up until now, the killer of his brother has not been arrested.

He urged security agencies in the state to apprehend the suspect and bring him to book.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said he had not been briefed about the incident.

Meanwhile, a man who was simply identified as Chukwudi, has been electrocuted few weeks to his traditional wedding.

Chukwudi was reported to have discovered short of electricity supply in his apartment on Opobo Road in the Ogbor Hill area of the commercial city and attempted to remedy the situation but was electrocuted in the process.

The deceased was said to be planning for his traditional wedding which was a few weeks away, before the unfortunate incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: