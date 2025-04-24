Man banished for refusing role as shrine’s Chief Priest in Abia community

File photo

By Anayo Okoli

Abia – The Umuokoro Egbelu Etiti Autonomous Community in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State has banished one of its indigenes, Mr. Ndukuba Nwogwugwu, for refusing to serve as the Chief Priest of the Ikpeghiebe Shrine, the community’s deity.

Nwogwugwu, 35, a professional truck driver and a devout member of the Assemblies of God Church, declined the role, citing his Christian faith which he said does not permit him to engage in traditional worship practices.

His refusal reportedly angered the community, which allegedly attempted to pressure him into accepting the position through intimidation and threats. Matters escalated when a mob from the community attacked his home, destroying properties including his tipper truck valued at over ₦50 million.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Nwogwugwu claimed the attackers intended to lynch him, but while he escaped with his life, he was left homeless and displaced, now living as a refugee.

When it became clear that he would not yield to their demands, the community resorted to ostracizing and formally banishing him and his family.

“I will never serve as the chief priest of the Ikpeghiebe Shrine under any circumstance,” Nwogwugwu declared. “It is completely against my Christian faith. I have never been associated with their shrine, and I don’t understand why they chose me. This is clearly a plot by my enemies to destroy me and my family.”

His maternal uncle, Chief Gideon Lambert, condemned the community’s actions, describing them as unjust and barbaric. He noted that efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety and well-being of Nwogwugwu and his family.

“I must commend the magnanimity and kindness of a clergy friend who has provided temporary shelter for them,” Chief Lambert added.