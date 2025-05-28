Autonomy: Abia LGs on life support, incapable of driving devt, community leader alleges

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A community leader and public affairs analyst from Ohuhu, Umuahia North in Abia state, Chief Uche Aguoru, has urged the state governor, Alex Otti, to fulfil his campaign promise on Local Government Autonomy, saying the councils are incapacitated and unable to drive rural development.

Chief Aguoru, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the governor rode to victory in the wave of optimism, promising to restore transparency, accountability, and autonomy to local government councils but regretted that two years into his tenure, that promise has not been fulfilled.

According Aguoru, local government chairmen who are constitutionally empowered to drive grassroots development, have become mere figureheads.

“Not a single council can point to a meaningful project initiated or completed under their current administration”, he stated, describing the situation as unacceptable and shameful.

He said Abia state currently earns roughly N8 billion monthly through the Joint Account Allocation Committee JAAC, translating to an annual intake of ₦96 billion, and ₦192 billion in under two years under Governor Otti.

“And yet, there is no visible impact of this enormous sum on the streets of Abia’s towns or in the homes of its rural dwellers. Where are the roads? Where are the schools? Where is the water? Where is the development?”

“I can still remember as a young boy during the Orji Uzor Kalu era, how the then Chairman of Aba North LGA, Dr. Iboko Imo Iboko, constructed a giant water reservoir and reticulated water and mounted streetlights throughout all parts of Aba North.

“Chief KC Ugbaja, may his soul rest in peace, embarked on an aggressive rural electrification initiative in Ikwuano LGA while simultaneously improving rural access roads to facilitate the production and distribution of agricultural produce.

“Reverend Sam Ekeledo championed the reconstruction of rural roads, human capital development and empowerment, educational initiatives, and rural electrification efforts.

“Under Governor T.A. Orji, LGA Chairmen and councillors competed with their counterparts in other LGAs on infrastructural development. Let me cite a few examples: In Oriendu ward, Chief Chiedozie Ezenwa constructed the Ekeoba Market, while a supervisory councillor, Chief Alozie, provided boreholes. Due to space constraints, I cannot enumerate all the developmental projects accomplished by Chief Ndubuisi Ajunwa as Umuahia North Council Chairman.

“Barrister Jerry Uzosike built shopping malls, rehabilitated roads, and constructed boreholes to improve potable water supply, among many other infrastructure and human capital development projects he undertook as council chairman in Umuahia South.

“Under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe in Isiala Ngwa North built a mini-stadium, reconstructed schools, constructed classroom blocks, and completed rural water and electrification projects. He was a prime example of effective local government administration during the Ikpeazu administration.

“The late Chidiebere Nwachukwu in Umuahia North built motorable culverts across waterways that connected communities in Nkwoegwu and also reconstructed markets, built roundabouts, and was actively engaged in road rehabilitation across all communities in Ibeku and Ohuhu.

“In Isuikwuato LGA, Chima Agbaeze constructed an ultra-modern Central Motor Park in Akara, rehabilitated roads, distributed educational materials, and initiated rural electrification projects, among various other developmental efforts, including security improvements.

“In Umunneochi, Chief Ifeanyi Madu constructed over 200 lockup shops and an ultra-modern market at Eke Eziama Nneato, fenced the FOB Military Base at Lomara Isuochi, built a storey security tower along the Lomara-Nneato road beside Spiritan University Nneochi, reconstructed major rural roads in Umunneochi, and built classroom blocks while distributing educational materials to students”, he stated.

While asking Governor Otti-led administration to stop what he termed deliberate propaganda, he said:” sentiments are no substitute for truth, emotions and propaganda do not deliver clean water. Leadership demands integrity, not image management. Abia’s 17 local governments are not appendages of the governor’s office; they are constitutionally recognized institutions that must be allowed to function independently and effectively.

“Governor Otti must be reminded that he campaigned on the platform of reforms, not repression. If he cannot keep his promise to respect the autonomy of local governments, then he must be held accountable, not just by history, but by the very people he swore to serve”, he added.