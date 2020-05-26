Leak official document and be fired – FG warns Civil servants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Federal Government has on Tuesday warned Civil Servants to desist from leaking official documents, noting that anyone caught in the act would be sacked.

This was contained in a circular signed by Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of service of the federation. Folasade warned that anyone caught will be dealt with.

Recall that the April 28 speech of President Muhammadu Buhari on COVID-19 was leaked minutes before the president’s live broadcast. Presidency was embarrassed by that unfortunate act.

In order to put a stop to that, Folasade opined: “The attention of the office of the head of service of the federation has been drawn to the recent unfortunate unauthorised disclosure of official documents on the social media.

READ ALSO:

“In some cases, official documents that have been minuted on are also leaked. This irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct with a penalty of dismissal from service as provided for in Public Service Rules Nos. 030401 and 030402.

“The ugly development is embarrassing to the government and therefore not acceptable. Any public officer caught engaging in this act of serious misconduct will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the public service rules.

“Permanent secretaries are to draw the attention of all their staff to the content of this circular and the consequences of breaking the rules.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: