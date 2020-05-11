Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has discharged a total of 502 COVID-19 patients from the various isolation facilities in the state.

The figure includes the 33 more patients discharged, on Monday, from Onikan(17) and Eti-Osa (16) isolation centres, after they recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander, revealed this in a statement on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to the Sanwo-Olu, “Today, Monday, May 11, 33 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 24 males and nine females, all Nigerians, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 17 from Onikan and 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19.

“This latest discharge brings the total number of cases successfully managed to full recovery at our isolation facilities in Lagos to 502.

“We are encouraged by this trend of recoveries and we believe it will continue.”.

Sanw-Olu, therefore, urged citizens to strictly observe physical distance, use facemasks especially in public places and practice regular hand hygiene.

“Together we can break the chain of transmission,” he added.

