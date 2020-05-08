Just In: Nigeria records 386 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 3912

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that the nation recorded 386 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday as the total cases confirmed rose to 3912.
Posting the recent report on its Twitter page, NCDC, stated; “386 new cases of #COVID19; 176-Lagos 65-Kano 31-Katsina 20-FCT 17-Borno 15-Bauchi 14-Nasarawa 13-Ogun 10-Plateau 4-Oyo 4-Sokoto 4-Rivers 3-Kaduna 2-Edo 2-Ebonyi 2-Ondo 1-Enugu 1-Imo 1-Gombe 1-Osun.
“3912 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 679 Deaths: 117.”
NCDC while advising Nigerians on the preventive measures for the coronavirus disease reiterated the importance of physical distancing, frequent handwashing and the wearing of face mask in public.