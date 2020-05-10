Joyful Homes: Set aside worries; encourage yourself

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

Believers, how are you going on with fasting?

If you are engaged in fasting, the Lord will strengthen you and give you a reward that will surprise you in the mighty name of Jesus.

For those who haven’t been fasting, be reminded that February 14 is Ash Wednesday, the day that symbolizes the beginning of the 40 day fasting of our Lord Jesus Christ. Take a decision to be a part of it and the power of the risen Christ will take you to a new level in the name of Jesus.

So much for fasting.

In today’s edition of Joyful homes, we ‘ll be reflecting on worries and what to worry about.

Believe it or not, everyone has something to worry about.

There are parents who worry about a delinquent child, couples who worry about failing marriages, childlessness or even lack of peace in the home.

There are brothers and sisters who worry about the inability to get married, others worry about financial issues such as failed or failing businesses, financial stagnation, etc.

Yet another category of people worry about inability to complete a housing project, debt owed banks or neighbours, inability of employers to pay salaries when due, and many others.

The truth is, all of these issues put pressure on us.

Therefore, we worry. Worries are dangerous to health. Medical doctors say it could lead to high blood pressure and this could lead to other ailments including failure of organs and ultimately untimely death.

In the name of Jesus, you will not die prematurely. This year, you will not bury any of your loved ones in the name of Jesus.

Philippians 4 vs. 6-7 “ Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus”.

Here, the word of God teaches us to submit everything to the burden bearer but continue to relate with him through prayer, supplication and thanksgiving. It takes a higher level of faith to thank God for a desire that has not manifested but it is what assures the Almighty God that you believe fully in Him.

Brethren, there are ways out of worries. Once you can act the word of God as contained in Philippians 4 vs. 6-7, the next stage is to encourage yourself.

How do you encourage yourself? Proverbs 4 vs. 20-22 is helpful. It states “ My son, attend to my words, incline thine ear unto my sayings. Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart. For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh”.

Proverbs 17 vs.22 is even more practical. It states, “ A merry heart, doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones”.

Brethren you must kick worries out of your life by encouraging yourself in the Lord. Worries prevent you from reaching your goals but prayer will take you to your goals.

Reverend Sunday Awe of Christ Proclaimers Global Mission also shares this view. He wrote, “ weeping will never solve that problem, but prayers and spiritual warfare will do”.

The story of David as recorded in 1st Samuel 30 vs. 3-8 should inspire us to encourage ourselves in the Lord. It’s the story of David and the Amalekites who invaded Ziklag and took away women, sons and daughters of David’s men who had gone to war elsewhere as captives. They also burned down houses.

By the time David and his men returned, they realized they had lost all to the enemy.

By the grace of God, everything that you have lost to the enemy, the power of God will recover all for you in the name of Jesus.

For this purpose, we’ll consider verses 6-8 of 1st Samuel 30 “ And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David encouraged himself in the LORD his God.

And David said to Abiathar the priest, Ahimelech’s son, I pray thee, bring me hither the ephod. And Abiathar brought thither the ephod to David”.

Verse 8 “ And David inquired at the Lord saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? Shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shall surely overtake them, and without fail recover all”.

Without encouraging himself in the Lord, David would not have been able to recover all.

Endless weeping solves no problem. Looking mournful at all times solves no problem neither will any problem be solved by blaming others. The solution to every challenge lies with paying more attention to the word of God and service to the Lord.

I’ll share with you the testimony of a man who lost everything. This man was rich in the real sense of the word but suddenly, everything went down. His businesses failed, he sold his houses because he was indebted to banks. He went down financially. He then decided to travel home to discuss his predicament with his father whom he had showered with a lot of gifts. He asked his father why he wasn’t worried that he (son) had gone down financially. Seated with his father was his uncle who said to him, “ must you be the only one whose star will shine in this village. Is there anything wrong if we take the glory and give to another person?”

The man knew immediately the source of his problem and wanted to hit his uncle dead but his dad stopped him.

He didn’t need anyone to tell him that he would have to take his prayer life more seriously to recover all.

With the tutorship of a true man of God, it wasn’t long before he broke through.

His businesses bounced back, workers returned and he was able to acquire new houses.

Brethren with God all things are possible but we must live by his word.

Encourage yourself. Refuse to be distracted by mockers. Very soon, they will have no option but to rejoice with you.

God is able and He is never tired of attending to our requests provided we don’t get tired of presenting our requests to him.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: