IMSU visitation panel: Okorocha, Ihedioha’s groups trade tackles

The camps of the two former governors of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha, have attacked each other over the recent report by a visitation panel to the Imo State University, IMSU, chaired by the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nzukka, UNN, Professor Chinedu Nebo.

The panel report revealed what they described as many anomalies in the state institutions, regarding financial mismanagement among others.

Vanguard in Owerri has monitored the reactions from the camps of the duo of Okorocha and Ihedioha, as they accused each other vehemently on the outcome of the report.

In that visitation panel, part of the discoveries made by Nebo’s were, “Falsified age claim, need for ICT compliant personnel, especially by the Principal officers, digitization of the Institution, succession based on academic excellence and passion to deliver rather than being parasitic to the school.

“Implementation of summary petitions, and shortfalls in school fees collected from students. Others include: mismanagement of the Bursary Department coupled with an unchecked loss in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), lack of knowledge of the exact number of students, over-bloated salaries of some workers, need for forensic audit etc. to properly reposition the University.”

However, on Nebo’s report some of the submissions bandied against about by the Okorocha’s camp as gathered by Vanguard was that the panel was set up in wickedness by Ihedioha, to destroy the so-called free education policy of Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The Okorocha’s camp claimed that Ihedioha has never recognized the achievements of Okorocha, and that it was part of the plan to erase the “free education” programme of Okorocha.

They alleged that “Ihedioha did not set up the panel with the intention to benefit the students of the institution but to enrich himself. He is not happy with Okorocha’s administration.

“Just imagine, when governor Uzodinma, came into office, he said he will complete all the projects started by his predecessors, from Ohakim, Okorocha and Ihedioha.

“We suspected a devilish plan when Ihedioha, came in and abandoned all the projects of his predecessors, why did he do that because of clannish thinking.

“But Uzodinma came and said that Imo must move forward and that Imo money were used for those projects in Imo, and that he will complete them for the good of Imo state.”

However, this position by the Okorocha’s people has been dismissed by the Ihedioha’s group, some of which were captured by Vanguard said: “Let me start by telling you that Professor Chinedu Nebo, was an outstanding former Vice chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nzukka, UNN, and he will not allow his integrity to be destroyed.

“He understands how a university should be run even more than Okorocha and his supporters. Let me tell you, are you aware we lost so many accreditations of many courses under Okorocha, such as law and medicine and others.

“Do you know that it was a very bad example of Okorocha’s administration. The finances of IMSU was run as if it was for personal business.

“However, don’t mention my name in your report but we stand by Nebo’s report and there is nothing like free education in Imo state. Uzodinma must define what education should look like in Imo state so that outside world will understand what we have here as an education system.”

