…Imo is no longer what I used to know – Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Two former Imo state governors Senator Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday, united to face the challenges ahead of them in Imo state.

The incident was captured at the late Jemaimah Nwosu, burial ceremony, mother to Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, in Eziama, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

This is coming, first time, since the end of the 2019 governorship battle, and since 2020, Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha, as governor of Imo state.

Speaking at the event, Okorocha said: “I am not happy with the number of people that are being killed. I want to beg our youths don’t visit your anger on the govt of innocent people. This killing must stop.

“This is not the Imo we used to know. I know the anger, pains of Imo youths. But killing your brothers and sisters is not the right way to go. Instead, the youths should go and get their voters card and use it to express their anger through the ballot paper.”

However, it was full of surprises, when Nwosu, led Ihedioha, into the event where Ihedioha and Okorocha, sat close to each other. This was as many of their supporters came around to exchange pleasantries among the various camps.

