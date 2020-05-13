I’ll serve Buhari to the best of my ability — Gambari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on Wednesday said that his allegiance would be to President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said he will serve to the best of his ability.

Prof. Gambari was formally announced as the Chief of Staff by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

His first assignment was his participation at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.

It was also the first virtual FEC occasioned by the outbreak of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic and the attendant lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking to State House correspondents, the former Minister of External Affairs under the military regime of the then Major General Muhammadu Buhari said that his allegiance would be on the President that found him fit for the job.

“I want to thank the president of the Federal Republic for giving me this opportunity to serve him and of the country,” he said.

Asked on what Nigerians will be expecting from him as the Chief of Staff with his wealth of knowledge, the diplomat said, “I have not started, so I will find out and maybe… I don’t report directly to the nation, I report directly to the president.”

Fielding question on what the President would expect from him, he simply said, “I think he needs my loyalty, competence, and support.”

On his guiding principle, as he assumes duty as the Chief of Staff, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said, “To serve the president to the best of my ability.”

Prof. Gambari emerged as the Chief of Staff after the demise of the former occupant of the seat, Mallam Abba Kyari who died on the early hours of April 17 as a result of complications from the coronavirus infection.

Mallam Abba Kyari tested positive to COVID-19 and was on self-isolation for treatment but he gave up the ghost at a private hospital in Lagos.

