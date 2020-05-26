Ihedioha’s appointee resigns from PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

…as state’s Fin Sec, youth leader resigns

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Former governor Emeka Ihedioha’s appointee, on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo state.

Ugochukwu who is popularly known as Ochiwar, in a short statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday in Owerri, said: “My resignation is to allow myself heal after many years of active and selfless service to the PDP.

Recall that Ugochukwu, was Former-Director General, to PDP Senatorial Campaign, Imo West Senatorial District, of Jones Onyereri.

So far, state executive members who have resigned their positions from the party, include; state chairman of the party, Charles Ezekwem, Publicity Secretary, Damian Opara, state Assistant Financial Secretary, Maximian Okedu, as well as the state youth leader, Comrade Chibueze Ahanonu.

Their reasons pointed to the allegation that few individuals have hijacked the party for self-centred interest, regarding the 2023 Imo governorship election.

For now, they have not made official the next political party to join, but it was observed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, could be the next party.

Vanguard gathered that the continued resignation of the state officers have created fears in the members of the PDP in the state.

A source from the party said: “We are not understanding the type of resignation of members of our state executives. It was our state chairman, followed by the state publicity secretary and now the assistant Financial Secretary has resigned.

“This is not good for our party. There is a need to end this embarrassment we don’t need this in our party, PDP, the PDP, should be strengthening its party and not seeing its members abandoning the party.

“I hear more people will resign. Our party must start reaching out to other people to find out their problem and end it now.”

