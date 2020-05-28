IGP posts new CPs to Edo, Ondo, Oyo, six others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of Command Police Commissioners to nine states including Edo and Ondo states where governrship elections are scheduled to hold in a few months’ time.

The new Commissioners of Police are CP Babatunde Kokumo, Edo state; he had served as one time CP of Edo State, the new CP Ondo State is CP Bolaji Amidu Salami, CP Undie J Adie moves to Osun state from Ondo state.

CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko, formerly of Edo state is the new CP Bauchi state, CP Philip Sule Maku is the new CP Ebonyi State, CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu is the new CP, Gombe state, while CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu is the new CP, Oyo state.

CP Evelyn T. Peterside becomes CP in charge Eastern Port, CP Okon Etim Ene is CP in charge Bomb Disposal (EOD), CP Bello Maikwashi is CP Airport Command and CP Olukolu Tairu Shina is CP Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos).

A statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, quotes the IGP charging the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

“The IGP also enjoins the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.”

