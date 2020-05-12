Ibrahim-led AFAN executive disowns Mudi

Kindly Share This Story:

Alleges illegal registration of another AFAN

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Ibrahim led All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, executive, Tuesday, disowned the Faruk Rabiu Mudi, President of alleged illegally registered AFAN.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, where it alleged that Faruk Rabiu Mudi is not a member of AFAN following his breach of the association’s constitution by taking the association to court after losing a chapter election in 2016 to one Alhaji Abdurrashid Magaji Rimingado.

Also according to the statement, he (Mudi) illegally registered All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano State Chapter RC 93484 dated 22nd December 2016.

The statement reads in part, “Faruk Rabiu Mudi is not a member of AFAN because he lost the membership upon taking AFAN to court after losing chapter election in 2016 to Alhaji Abdurrashid Magaji Rimingado.

“He illegally registered All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano State Chapter RC 93484 dated 22nd December 2016 with the following Trustees:

Faruk Rabiu Mudi Garba Ahmed Bichi Munzali Dayyabu Taura Kamal Abdulkadir Mustapha Zubairu Ibrahim Sanusi Baffa

“He did this without the consent of All Farmers Association of Nigeria RC 18160 which had the following Trustees;

R/ADM Murtala I Nyako Dr. Shettima Mustafa Chief Femi Coker and Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Prince Ike Ubaka who were appointed to the BOT at the GAF( General Assembly of Farmers) held in Kano between 11th and 15th September 2011 at the New Library on Ahmadu Bello Way.”

Meanwhile, the statement also alleged that the Former Governor of Adamawa State, Rear Admiral Murtala Nyako erroneously approved the Mudi-led AFAN executive without other considerations.

“Rear Admiral Murtala Nyako, the Chairman of AFAN, erroneously listened to Faruk and his cohorts without the other board of Trustees of AFAN in the living room of his house because they were there to promote their own AFAN, not his from above.

“The action negates AFAN constitution and therefore null, void and no effect whatsoever.

“It is very clear that Faruk Rabiu Mudi and his team are ignorant of NGO Affairs and mainstream AFAN that’s why they are still acting in denial.”

The statement also made it clear that the association is an NGO and not a department in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which does not require approval by the Minister of Agriculture to function or his interference.

“AFAN is not a department in the FMARD and does not require the approval of the HMA to function.

“The action of the HMA in referring to Faruk Rabiu Mudi as the National President is sad and reprehensible.”

Meanwhile, in the statement, Ibrahim said the current leadership of the association was duly elected and inaugurated on June 15, 2014.

“The current leadership I lead was duly elected and inaugurated on 15th June 2014 in Dutse, Jigawa State, and will hand over to a duly elected EXCO going forward.

“The electoral college for the National Election requires the Chapter Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Women Leader and Youth Leader of each of the 36 State chapters plus FCT.

“Elections in the state chapters have been conducted in 33 states remaining only the four states of Bauchi, Edo, Kaduna, and Ebonyi.”

The statement also accused Mudi and the Minister of scuttling the electoral process of the association including the Deputy Governor of Kano State.

“Faruk Rabiu Mudi is not eligible to contest for any office in the elections that’s why he is trying to scuttle the process in cohort with the HMA and the Deputy Governor of Kano State Government just as he did in Kano in 2016.

“AFAN is present in each of the 774 LGA areas and the 36 states plus FCT in Nigeria and therefore unshaken by this shenanigan!”, the statement added.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: