AFAN identifies innovation in agriculture to achieve sustainable food production

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has called on the government at all levels to renew their commitments to youth empowerment and innovations in agricultural practice to ensure sustainable food production in the country.

The youth leader of the association, Comrade Edosa Unity Henry made the call during the inauguration ceremony of the association’s new leadership in Benin City

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders in agriculture, youth leaders, and representatives of government agencies and it marked a renewed commitment to youth empowerment, agricultural innovation, and sustainable food production in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Henry expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of AFAN for the trust reposed in him, pledging to champion initiatives that will reposition agriculture as a tool for youth empowerment and economic development.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy, yet many young people see it as a last resort. We must change this narrative. Under my leadership, we will make farming attractive, profitable, and technology-driven,” he stated.

He further outlined key areas of focus for his tenure which include empowering young farmers through training, “mentorship, and access to finance, promoting agribusiness innovation and youth participation in value addition, building strategic partnerships with government agencies, private investors, and development partners. – Fostering unity and collaboration among youth farmers across the state.”

Representatives from AFAN national and state leadership commended Comrade Henry’s dedication and vision, describing his emergence as “a step toward building a new generation of agripreneurs” capable of driving food security and job creation.

The event concluded with a call for youth involvement in modern agriculture, as attendees pledged their support to the new leadership in advancing the goals of AFAN across Edo state.