AFAN faction vows to appeal Court of Appeal judgment

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The faction of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) led by its incumbent president, Arc Ibrahim Kabir, has vowed to challenge the recent judgment by the Court of Appeal, which dismissed his appeal for lacking merit.

Reacting to the ruling delivered by Justice Gumel, which also imposed a N200,000 fine in favor of Dr. Farouk Mudi – the rival faction leader recognized by the court as the authentic President of AFAN – Kabir expressed his resolve to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

In a statement signed by him and made available to Vanguard, Kabir confirmed that his legal team had been instructed to act immediately.

“We will proceed to the Supreme Court to seek justice.

“I urge everyone to stay calm and go ahead with their normal activities while our lawyers file the necessary papers for the Supreme Court.

“I have asked our lawyers to promptly proceed with the matter.”

Drawing a parallel with recent political cases, Kabir referenced similar legal battles involving high-profile political figures.

“I want you to recall that the Governors of Kano and Plateau state were sacked by the election tribunals and the court of appeal but were reinstated by the Supreme Court.

“They remained on their seats while all these appeals were going on as we are today. So rest assured we are still in charge.”