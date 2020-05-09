Breaking News
Governor Tambuwal loses father

On 4:26 pm
Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Government has announced the passing of Governor Aminu Tambuwal‘s father, Shiekh Haruna at the age of 96.

The government made the announcement on Thursday in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media and publicity to the governor Muhammad Bello.

The statement reads, “Sheikh Haruna died in his hometown of Tambuwal at the age of 96 on Thursday”.

Being a devout Muslim, he has been buried according to Islamic rites.

He is survived by children, including the governor, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

