Southern Governors Forum condoles Ododo over father`s demise

The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has commiserated with Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi over the demise of his father, Alhaji Sani Ododo, who passed away on August 18 at the age of 83.

This is contained in a condolence message by Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, the Chairman of the forum, on behalf of the forum on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

The forum urged Ododo to take solace in the enduring legacies left behind by his late father, who yielded to Allah’s call.

“We are proud that late Ododo was surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren, who will continue to uphold his legacy in service to God and humanity,“he said.

“ The loss of a devoted father who gave so much to train his children in the ways of Allah, and who was always available to offer guidance and counsel, is a void that cannot be easily filled.

“Yet, as Almighty Allah (SWT) knows the best, we submit to His will and stand in firm solidarity with His Excellency, his family, and the Government and people of Kogi State in this moment of grief.

“Alhaji Ododo’s life of faith, service, and humility remains an imperishable legacy. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus,” he said.

Vanguard News