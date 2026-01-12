Ex-NLC President Ayuba Wabba loses father

Ayuba Wabba

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Borno — The father of Dr Ayuba Wabba, immediate past President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC Global, Jidayi Filibus Asarya Wabba, has died.

Vanguard gathered that he died on January 8, 2026, at the age of 90.

According to a statement by the family, a devout Christian and retired military officer, Wabba served in the Nigerian Army for 35 years before retiring to private life, where he dedicated himself to community service and leadership.

He held the title of District Head of Sabongari-Puba in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, leading self-help initiatives, mentoring youths, and providing counsel at elders’ council meetings. His leadership and humility earned him respect within his community and beyond.

Wabba is survived by his wife, 11 children, and 26 grandchildren, including Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who has played a pivotal role in national labour affairs and holds the prestigious traditional title of Barden Askira (Chief Defender) of the Askira Emirate.

The late Wabba will be buried on Saturday, January 17, 2026, in his hometown of Sabongari-Puba, Askira/Uba LGA, Borno State.

Reacting, the Emir of Askira, His Royal Highness Alhaji Mai Abdullahi Ibn Askirama, praised the late elder for a life marked by service, discipline, and guidance, noting that his courage and wisdom continue to inspire his family and community.

Comrade Wabba and his family are mourning the loss of a father whose legacy of service and integrity left a lasting impact on both the military and civic life in Borno State.