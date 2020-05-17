Gov. Emmanuel commends ExxonMobil for donating items to curb COVID-19 spread

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has commended ExxonMobil for donating equipment and items worth millions of naira to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Emmanuel, who was represented by Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government, gave the commendation in Uyo on Saturday.

He expressed the government’s profound appreciation to ExxonMobil for the kind gesture and for demonstrating its pride of place as Akwa Ibom’s number one corporate partner.

“The items received would be a significant support boost to the state government’s effort to contain the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ExxonMobil’s donation included WHO-standard RNA COVID-19 test kits for 1,920 tests, 1000 units of sample collection kits, two brand new ambulances, and 15 other vehicles.

Others were sophisticated hospital beds complete with mattresses, bedside cupboards, overhead eating tables, and IV lines.

Mr. Paul McGrath, the Managing Director of ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria, said the firm was partnering with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other stakeholders on ways to halt the spread of coronavirus.

He said ExxonMobil’s donation was part of an oil and gas industry’s effort as coordinated by the NNPC to provide medical supplies, deploy additional equipment and to support medical infrastructure as well as in-patient treatment.

McGrath said that the NNPC/MPN Joint Ventures efforts were being guided by government agencies’ advice with regard to specific requirements and determining the areas of greatest need.

“Supporting Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 requires a broad, collective effort that should follow the guidelines established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the State and Federal Governments,” McGrath said.

vanguard

