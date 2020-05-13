Gambari, round peg in a round hole, says APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a round peg in a round hole.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu noted that “without any iota of doubt, the appointment has, once again, demonstrated President Buhari’s avowed commitment to good governance by bringing on board competent Nigerians from all parts of the world to assist him in taking Nigeria to the Next Level”.

The ruling party added that Gambari’s experience and suitability for the strategic office of Chief of Staff is not in doubt.

“A respected scholar, former minister, and a highly-regarded diplomat, who has worked at the highest level in the United Nations, including being the Under Secretary General of the Department of Political Affairs, Chairperson, African Union-UN Special Representative for Dafur and currently the Special Adviser on International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues to the UN Secretary General, founder of Savannah Center – a research, development, diplomacy and public policy think-tank and co-chair of the Albright-Gambari Commission – addressing issues such as state fragility, climate change, and the cyber‐economy, Gambari’s appointment is well-thought-out and speaks volumes of the President’s penchant for excellence”, the party said

The statement added that; “Indeed, Professor Gambari ticks all the boxes as a round peg in a round hole. The APC is confident that Gambari, a Prince of Ilorin Emirate, will bring to bear his scholarly intellect, international network, professional and administrative experience in ensuring smooth running of the office of the president and support the government to provide good governance and successfully deliver the Next Level programmes for the benefit of Nigerians.

“While our great party assures Gambari of needed support and cooperation, we wish him success in his services to our great country and the people”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

