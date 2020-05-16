Foundation gives North 30,000 Face masks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has donated 30,000 face masks to the entire Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The foundation said it was part of efforts to support government in containing the spread of the corona virus.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Engr. Abubakar Gambo Umar and his staff commenced the donation of 1500 pieces of branded face masks to the Kaduna State government.

Umar said, the donation was part of their various and modest contributions to efforts of the Northern States Government in curtailing the effect of the corona virus.

“The donation of the face masks is the second phase of our contributions, in the first phase, we embarked on massive media sensitization campaign on the Covid 19 pandemic and the precautionary measures that should be taken,” he said.

“We embarked on massive media campaign on precautionary measures such as constant washing of hands with soap and water, use of face masks and alcohol based sanitizers and maintaining of physical social distancing among others.”

READ ALSO:

“The donation of the 30,000 face masks to the northern states and the FCT is the second phase and we hope to carry out a third phase of our contribution as a foundation any time soon” he said.

The Permanent Secretary general services in the office of the Kaduna SSG, Mohammed Bashir commended the SABMF for their gesture.

He said, the face masks donation could not have come at a better time than now following the compulsory wearing of face masks in public places order put in place by the government.

Other management staff on the entourage of the MD/CEO were the director finance and administration Dr Haruna Mohammed Jumare and the deputy director administration and protocol Alhaji Mohammed Sadiq.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: