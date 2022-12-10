By Ozioruva Aliu

BENINCITY – A group, Caridad Ernesto Empowerment Foundation has donated food items and clothing materials running to millions of naira to the people of Edo North and Central district of Edo.

The representative of the founder of the foundation, Mr Mohammed Tijani who presented the items to the people on Thursday said it is part of the mission and vision of the foundation to alleviate hunger and poverty in the society.

Tijani disclosed that over 300 persons benefited from the second phase of the Caridad Ernesto Empowerment programme .

According to him, “the aim is to help and support the less privileged in Edo North and Central Senatorial District of Edo, and the third face of the programme will include the people of Edo South.

“The owner of the foundation Ernest is somebody God has blessed and he decided to set up a foundation to help the less privileged.

“Ernesto foundation is set up to help the needy using his God given wealth to assist the poor. That is the aim and objectives of the foundation,” Tijani said.

Tijani reiterated the commitment of the foundation to continue to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society.

He however, urged governments, corporate organisations and well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the less privileged by assisting in providing support to them.

. Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Vanguard commended Ernesto foundation for the gesture and called on other wealthy individuals to do the same.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Obatan Ehije, thanked Ernesto foundation for the donation saying that it would reduce the hardships he was facing.

He said “I want to say a big thank you to Ernesto foundation for the food item and for remembering the poor people in the society. I am happy for the items and prayed for the donor and entire member of the NGO,” Ehije said.

Also, Mrs Mariam Arikhan, another beneficiary, said the gesture came at the right time when they were in need of such items.

“I want to thank Ernest for this kind gesture for remembering the widow, my prayers are for Gods’ protection upon his life.”