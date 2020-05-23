Eid-el-Fitr: IBEDC assures of steady power supply as Muslim faithful celebrate 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has vowed to meet the expectations of her customers looking forward to enjoying regular power supply during the Ramadan holiday.

This is as the company also assured the customers of its readiness and availability of the technical crew to ensure any faults that may arise during this period are promptly rectified.

In the Eid-el-Fitr message signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr John Ayodele, IBEDC urged Muslim faithful to continue to display the virtues and morals of the Ramadan season, while not neglecting all the safety precautions in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayodele said: “The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) wishes all our esteemed customers and Nigerians a happy Eid -Mubarak.”

“We urge our Muslim faithful to continue to display the virtues and the morals of the Ramadan season, by being our brother’s keeper especially in these challenging times occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

“IBEDC is aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying regular power supply during the holidays, so, we are committed to ensuring this as much as is within our remit and control. Our technical crew are also available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period”

“We plead with our customers and all Nigerians that while celebrating should observe all the safety precautions listed below, whilst strictly adhering to all the COVID- 19 safety protocols of hand washing, use of face masks and physical distancing as recommended by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

“Proper supervision of children to prevent domestic and electrical accidents during the festive period. Do not cook or trade under a high-tension wire, switch off all electrical appliances not in use.”

“Do not engage quacks to fix faults, and motorists should avoid driving under the influence of alcohol to prevent collusion with electrical poles.”

“Our payment centers are also open during the holidays from 10am-3pm daily to attend to customers for bill payment, vending, enquiries and complaints, whilst we strictly adhere to all laid down COVID-19 safety protocols. Also, customers can reach us via our Customer Care lines which will be open all through the holidays,” the IBEDC boss added.

