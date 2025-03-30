Ahmadiyya Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, urge continued spiritual growth

Illustrative photo: Ahmadiyya Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Kemi Balogun

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria has celebrated Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, with a message of spiritual growth and transformation.

In a statement signed by Alhaji (Barr.) Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, Amir (National Head) of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, the organization urged its members to continue the spiritual habits developed during Ramadan throughout the year.

“I pray that it is a year of transformation for each one of us and a great source of the transformation of our society and our country,” Azeez said.

Azeez emphasized the importance of prayers, reciting the Holy Qur’an, and seeking forgiveness from Allah. “Prayers is a means of nearness unto Allah as his friend which is achieved in the month of Ramadhan,” he quoted from the Holy Qur’an (2:187), “And when My servants ask thee about Me, say: ‘I am near. I answer the prayer of the supplicant when he prays to Me. So they should hearken to Me and believe in Me, that they may follow the right way.”

He also encouraged members to strive for nearness to Allah and to become His true servants. “God treats His servants according to their perception of Him,” Amir said. “If one remembers God in their heart, then God will remember them in His ‘heart’.”

The Amir prayed for the country’s leaders to turn a new leaf after Ramadan and for Allah’s intervention in addressing the nation’s challenges. “We should pray that our political class turn a new leave after this Ramadhan and with the help of Allah that we are relieved of hardships,” he said.

He also prayed for global peace. “May Allah the Almighty make today’s Eid-el-Fitr a source of our reformation and transformation, a beacon of solution to our multivarious challenges and a harbinger of everlasting Divine grace, peace, security and happiness for humanity, at large. Amen!” Amir said.

Vanguard News