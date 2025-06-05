IBEDC warns against illegal connections, electrical tampering

By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has cautioned its customers against illegal electricity connections, socket overloading, and tampering with electrical installations, stressing that such practices are not only illegal but also pose serious threats to lives and property.

In a statement to journalists, the Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Francis Agoha, emphasized the critical need for adherence to electrical safety standards, especially during the Eid-ul-Adha festive season.

“It is both illegal and dangerous to trade, live, or work near electricity installations,” he warned, highlighting risks associated with reckless activities such as driving under the influence or ignoring traffic regulations, which could result in collisions with electrical infrastructure.

IBEDC noted that illegal connections and unsafe electrical practices can cause severe accidents, including fires, electrocution, and widespread power outages.

Engr. Agoha also urged communities to remain vigilant and protect power infrastructure from vandalism. He encouraged customers to report any suspicious activity around electricity installations, noting that collective vigilance is vital to ensuring safety and uninterrupted power supply.

The MD warned against engaging unqualified individuals for electrical repairs, stating that such actions could worsen faults and potentially lead to catastrophic consequences.

“Tampering with electrical systems not only endangers lives but can disrupt power supply to entire neighbourhoods,” he added.

Reiterating IBEDC’s commitment to improved service delivery during and beyond the festive period, Agoha announced that technical teams are on standby with enhanced rapid response systems to swiftly address faults and complaints.

He also revealed upgrades to the IBEDCPay App and other digital platforms to ease bill payments and service requests. Customers can now make payments through platforms such as iRecharge, Fetswallet, Quickteller, Buypower, and various bank apps to avoid service disruptions during the holidays.

“Our offices will remain open during public holidays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and customers can also reach us via [email protected],” he stated.

Acknowledging the significance of Eid-ul-Adha as a period of sacrifice, obedience, and love, Agoha extended warm greetings to all customers and the Muslim Ummah, urging them to prioritize safety in their electricity usage.

“Let us celebrate responsibly. By adhering to safety protocols and working together, we can ensure a joyous and incident-free Eid celebration,” he concluded.