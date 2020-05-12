Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The wife of Nigerian singer, Kcee, brother to E-Money, has been delivered of a baby boy.

The singer broke the news through his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He wrote: “When counting the luckiest people on earth, I count myself first. My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu) today (on Tuesday) which happens to be her birthday.

“The mother, the father, the newborn baby, Kanye, Sommy and of course, his favourite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing well.

“You should all please help me wish @missijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift because money is no problem.”

Kcee is the brother of Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, Chairman of Five Star Group.

He is being investigated by the Inspector General of Police, leading to the alleged withdrawal of his Police escorts.

At the time of going to press, attempts to reach both Kcee and E-Money on the matter were unsuccessful, as both did not pick calls to their mobile phones.

Vanguard

