Alleged Naira Abuse: Socialite E-Money released from EFCC custody

Popular Lagos socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-Money, was reportedly released on Tuesday evening after hours of interrogation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

E-Money had been arrested on Monday night at his residence in the Omole area of Lagos and subsequently taken to the EFCC’s office in Abuja. According to EFCC sources, his arrest was in connection with alleged abuse of the Naira and the defacing of foreign currencies—specifically, spraying United States dollars in a manner that contravenes the Foreign Exchange Act.

An EFCC official confirmed, “On Monday night, we arrested E-Money for Naira abuse and defacing foreign currencies. Specifically, he was alleged to have sprayed U.S. dollars, which is against the Foreign Exchange Act. He was arrested at his Omole, Lagos residence. Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Following his release on Tuesday evening, E-Money took to his Instagram handle, @iam_emoney1, to express gratitude and reassure his followers. Posing regally in his home, he wrote: “No tension, everywhere good, I see all your love and support. God bless you all.”

A background track in the video featured the gospel song, “Thank you for saving me, thank you my Lord.”

Fellow socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, also celebrated the development on Instagram. On his handle @Cubana_ChiefPriest, he posted:

“My brother don fall out, To God be the glory.”

As of the time of filing this report, several attempts to reach EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale for official confirmation of E-Money’s release had gone unanswered.