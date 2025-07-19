E-Money makes case for Mbaise women

By Benjamin Njoku

E-Money, a popular Lagos socialite and billionaire businessman, has taken to Instagram to advise young men to consider marrying Mbaise women from Imo State. He believes there’s something special about women from this region, citing his own positive experience as a husband to an Mbaise woman, Juliet. This advice came as he celebrated actress Rita Dominic’s 50th birthday, describing the screen diva as a “golden queen full of grace, beauty, and strength”

In his words, “Guys, marry an Mbaise woman… thank me later”.

While opinions about marrying Mbaise women vary, many attest to their positive qualities. E-Money’s advice reflects his personal experience and appreciation for the qualities he believes Mbaise women possess