Don commiserates with Mamman Daura over brother’s death

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A university Don, Professor Benjamin Chukuwma Ozumba ,has described late Muntari Dauda Daura, a younger brother to elder statesman Mallam Mamman Daura as a patriot who rendered selfless service to Nigeria.

Ozumba who’s also the title holder of Garkuwan Matasan Najeriya,said in a condolence letter to Mallam Mamman Daura, that he had received with sadness the news of the transition of his beloved younger brother ,Mallam Muntari Dauda Daura.

“This is definitely a tragic loss to you and your family as well as our Nation Nigeria to which he was until his last day, rendering an invaluable service,” he said..

The University Don said in the letter which was made available to journalists on Sunday,that while they believed and submited to the will of the creator who gives and takes life,they were also pained by Muntari’s demise.

“I pray that he restores and grants you the fortitude to bear the loss.However we find solace in the loving and exemplary life that he lived.May Allah Forgive his short coming and may Aljanna fidausi be his final abode,”he said .

The Presidency on Friday had announced the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Muntari Dauda.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had confirmed the death in a statement in Abuja, saying “President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled the members of his extended family and Daura community at large following the death of his nephew, Alhaji Muntari Dauda, Mallam Mamman Daura’s younger brother.”

